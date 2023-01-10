Pentagon considers sending Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of Defense is considering providing Ukraine with Stryker armoured combat vehicles, Politico reports citing Pentagon sources.

According to the news outlet, Washington believes that the vehicles could help Ukraine "fend off an expected Russian spring offensive."

“The Strykers may be part of the next tranche of military aid that could be announced next week. However, no final decision has been made,” Politico wrote.

Washington and Berlin issued a joint statement following the January 5 phone call between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that the United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

News.Az