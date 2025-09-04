Pentagon signals readiness for potential 'regime change' in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trumpmay make a decision on a possible regime change in Venezuela, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in an interview with Fox News.

Asked if regime change is a goal, Hegseth replied, "That's a presidential decision," News.Az reports, citing Axios.

He added, "we're prepared with every asset that the American military has."

"We have assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won't stop ... with just this strike," Hegseth said.

"Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate," he added.

"President Trump is willing to go on offense in ways that others have not been," Hegseth said.

The Pentagon chief stressed that the strike sends a "clear" message to Tren de Aragua, which the administration has designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

News.Az