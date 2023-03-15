People must fight Islamophobia together - UN Deputy Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

"People must fight Islamophobia together by promoting Islam as a religion of peace and monotheism," UN Deputy Secretary General, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos said, News.azreports.

Moratinos made the remark in a video message at the opening of the conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

He noted that March 15 was declared the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

"The day against Islamophobia was declared because this problem stands next to such challenges and threats to the world as xenophobia and intolerance. Muslims have the right to be proud of their origin. We hope that within two days we’ll discuss important issues on how to respect Islam and fight Islamophobia together," he said.

News.Az