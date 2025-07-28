Pepe Coin is up over 100,000,000% since launch - will we ever see another pepe? Analysts have their say

Pepe Coin is up over 100,000,000% since launch - will we ever see another pepe? Analysts have their say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pepe Coin fanatics are celebrating a jaw-popping 100,000,000% rally since launch, making the frog-themed token the benchmark for meme-coin success. Fresh data shows Pepe Coin trading near $0.000013 after a 40% weekly burst that pushed its market cap back above $5.7 billion .

With memecoin volumes up 216% month-over-month and daily trades topping $2.4 billion , the big question is whether the market can mint another runaway hit, or if the frog has already leapt too far. Let’s find out.

Solana Tokens Gain Ground as Pepe Coin Holds Steady

Since the “Meme‑Coin Spring” of 2024, over 11.8 million new tokens have debuted on Pump.fun, yet barely 1% secure a vibrant community or reach a $1 billion valuation.

Amid this churn, $PEPE has emerged from its lows and now trades around an attractive valuation, boasting a $5.2 billion market cap and robust on‑chain engagement.

Recent pullbacks have given way to a period of healthy consolidation as chart patterns hint at base‑building rather than breakdown, suggesting $PEPE may be gearing up for its next advance.

Analysts project a 2025 peak for $PEPE between $0.000025 and $0.000035 if liquidity remains supportive, though downside to $0.000009 could materialize should momentum wane.

Remittix: The Payments Solution Analysts Say Outshines the Meme Craze

Remittix is leading social engagement charts as the high growth DeFi project offers something PEPE can’t: instant, compliant crypto-to-bank transfers that work in the real world.

Unlike meme coins that live or die on social media, Remittix has been designed to run on revenue from each cross-border payout.

Why Top Analysts Rate Remittix Highly

Direct-to-Bank Rails: crypto payouts settle to 55,000 + banking endpoints worldwide.

Smart FX Engine: dynamic spreads under 0.4% beat PayPal’s 2–4% mark-ups.

Carbon-Neutral Offsets: every on-chain transfer funds certified reforestation credits.

Yield-Back Staking: 37% of fee revenue auto-distributes to stakers each month.

Multi-Sig Charity Wallet: 1% of supply locked for disaster-relief disbursements.

A recent CertiK audit cleared its multi-chain smart contracts, while deliberate synergies with Cardano and XRP ensure liquidity routes stay open no matter which L1 claims dominance.

Join The Utility Trend For The Next 100x Crypto

With $17.2 million already secured from strategic funds and retail backers, analysts argue RTX offers the growth torque of a meme coin with the backbone of a fintech. Remittix has now positioned itself as the best crypto to buy now for investors tired of chasing fleeting hype.

Pepe Coin’s historic 100,000,000% ascent proves that viral tokens can mint fortunes, but the next 100x gain may belong to platforms that solve problems, not just pump hashtags, making RTX the logical place for smart money before meme-mania spins up again.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https:remittix.io

Socials: https:linktr.eeremittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https:gleam.iocompetitionsnz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az