Eamonn Holmes hospitalized after "worrying" health scare on GB News

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GB News Breakfast was interrupted today to provide updates on presenter Eamonn Holmes ' health. The 65-year-old broadcaster suffered a stroke last week and is currently recuperating in hospital.

Monday's segment hosts, Ellie Costello and Alex Armstrong, expressed: "We are wishing him the quickest recovery and all of our love to him. Our thoughts are prayers are with him and his family as well."Yesterday, the former This Morning host posted a photo of his two granddaughters holding up their get-well-soon cards. He wrote: "As my beautiful granddaughters put it so well - I will do my best to get well soon. Thank you for all of your many, many good wishes, they give me strength," News.Az reports, citing Dailystar.

Ellie Costello informed viewers that the team found out about Eamonn's situation "early on Saturday". She also mentioned: "I messaged his son yesterday and said 'all of our love from the GB News family'. He said 'thank you so much, really appreciate that'.

"He is recovering well, we hear, so fingers crossed. A full and fast recovery," she added.

Co-host Alex joined in, describing the situation as "an impossible shoe to be filling", and stated: "Eamonn is not just a massive celebrity for all of the country, he is part of the GB News family".

"Seeing the love poured in through Your Say and people writing in GB News here, it's been quite something across the whole country we've seen. Eamonn, if you're watching, we really wish you all the best and get better soon."

Eamonn's Instagram post has attracted nearly 800 comments from supporters, including GB News Travel correspondent Hayley Sparkes. She penned: "There is so much love for you Eamonn - you are in all our thoughts and prayers - wishing you a speedy recovery and sending the biggest hugs from me, Luna and Ben."

Another commented: "Sending all my love and healing vibes Eamonn - you can do this - it's that Celtic spirit."

News.Az