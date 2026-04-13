Netanyahu picks Roman Gofman as next Mossad chief

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Gofman’s five-year term will begin on June 2, following formal approval by Israel’s Senior Appointments Advisory Committee, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The decision finalizes his appointment as outgoing Mossad chief David Barnea prepares to complete his term in June.

The appointment was cleared by a committee headed by former Supreme Court president Asher Grunis. While a majority of committee members supported Gofman’s nomination, Grunis issued a separate opinion questioning his suitability for the role.

The review reportedly focused in part on a 2022 incident during Gofman’s tenure as commander of the IDF’s 210th “Bashan” Regional Division in the Golan Heights.

At the time, Gofman approved the use of a 17-year-old in an Arabic-language online influence operation targeting Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas. The case later drew scrutiny after the teenager was detained for an extended period over allegations involving classified material.

Gofman has said he was unaware of the individual’s age and emphasized that only non-classified content was intended for use in the campaign.

The appointment has sparked criticism from some current and former security officials, who reportedly questioned whether Gofman has sufficient intelligence and operational experience to lead the Mossad.

Critics argue that the role traditionally requires extensive background in intelligence operations, while supporters within the approval process concluded the incident should not disqualify him.

The individual involved in the 2022 case publicly condemned the decision, calling the appointment “ridiculous” and arguing that Gofman failed to take responsibility for the outcome.

Gofman has served as Netanyahu’s military secretary for nearly two years, acting as a key liaison between the Prime Minister’s Office and the Israel Defense Forces.

He previously rose through the IDF Armored Corps, eventually becoming a division commander. During the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, he was seriously wounded while fighting near the Gaza border.

Before joining Netanyahu’s office, he also authored a policy paper advocating continued Israeli military control over Gaza after the war with Hamas.

Gofman will succeed David Barnea, who has led the Mossad for five years. The transition comes at a sensitive time for Israel’s security establishment, as leadership changes also affect other agencies, including the Shin Bet.

His appointment is expected to shape Israel’s intelligence strategy in the coming years amid ongoing regional tensions and internal debate over security policy.