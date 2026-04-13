Paddington The Musical sweeps the 2026 Olivier Awards with seven wins

Paddington The Musical sweeps the 2026 Olivier Awards with seven wins

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The winners of the Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard were announced on Sunday evening at a ceremony held at London’s Royal Albert Hall and hosted by Nick Mohammed.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Olivier Awards honoured excellence across London’s theatre industry, with highlights airing on BBC Two and now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, News.Az reports, citing Theatre Weekly.

The night’s biggest winner was Paddington The Musical, which secured seven awards including the coveted Cunard Best New Musical.

The production won Best Actor in a Musical for James Hameed and Arti Shah for their joint portrayal of Paddington, alongside supporting performance wins for Tom Edden and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt.

Creative accolades for Paddington The Musical included the Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director for Luke Sheppard, Best Set Design for Tom Pye and Ash J Woodward, and Best Costume Design for Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar.

Two awards each were claimed by Evita and Into The Woods. Rachel Zegler received Best Actress in a Musical for Evita, with Fabian Aloise winning Best Theatre Choreographer.

Into The Woods was named Best Musical Revival, while Aideen Malone and Roland Horvath won Best Lighting Design.Three plays also received two awards apiece. All My Sons won Best Revival, with Paapa Essiedu taking Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Punch was awarded Best New Play, with Julie Hesmondhalgh winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The Best Actress award went to Rosamund Pike for her performance in Inter Alia, following the West End opening of the production earlier this week.

Dame Elaine Paige was honoured with a Special Award during the ceremony and marked the occasion with a video tribute, before being presented with her statuette by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, who also read a celebratory message from Her Majesty The Queen.

Industry Recognition Awards at this year’s ceremony were presented to Betty Laine OBE, Linda Tolhurst and David Wood OBE, acknowledging their significant and lasting contributions to the British theatre industry.

Outstanding Contribution honours were also celebrated, with Sir Wayne McGregor recognised for Outstanding Contribution to Dance and Danielle de Niese receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Opera award, both of which were presented at the Olivier Awards with Cunard Tea Party held last month.

Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre Co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex said: “This year’s Olivier Awards with Cunard were a showstopping celebration of the best of British theatre and we are thrilled to have been able to mark the awards’ 50th anniversary in such style. Massive congratulation to all of our phenomenal winners and nominees. Their creativity and talent is the reason why the UK is the best place in the world to make and see theatre.”

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “Cunard’s connection to theatre, arts and culture has been part of our rich history for 185 years. It’s a privilege to be the headline partner of the Olivier Awards in its 50th year as these awards truly celebrate the very best of British theatre and its global impact, from the talent on stage to the creativity behind the scenes.”

The ceremony featured performances celebrating milestone anniversaries of The Phantom Of The Opera and Wicked, alongside appearances from nominated productions including Paddington The Musical, Shucked, Evita and Into The Woods.

Full list of Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard winners:

Cunard Best New Musical

Paddington The Musical

Best Musical Revival supported by Piper-Heidsieck

Into The Woods

Best New Play supported by The Londoner

Punch

Best Revival

All My Sons

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Oh, Mary!

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia

Best Actor

Jack Holden for Kenrex

Best Actor in a Musical

James Hameed & Arti Shah for Paddington The Musical

Best Actress in a Musical

Rachel Zegler for Evita

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Julie Hesmondhalgh for Punch

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Paapa Essiedu for All My Sons

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Paddington The Musical

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Luke Sheppard for Paddington The Musical

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Evita

Best Costume Design

Gabriella Slade & Tahra Zafar for Paddington The Musical

Best Set Design supported by Blue-i Theatre Technology

Tom Pye & Ash J Woodward for Paddington The Musical

Best Lighting Design

Aideen Malone & Roland Horvath for Into The Woods

Best Sound Design supported by d&b audiotechnik

Giles Thomas for Kenrex

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Chris Fenwick & Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar

Best Family Show

The Boy At The Back Of The Class

Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre

The Glass Menagerie

Best New Dance Production

Into The Hairy

Best New Opera Production supported by TAIT

Dead Man Walking

News.Az