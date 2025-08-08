Pepe price prediction: $27 to $1M. Can history repeat for PEPE, or is this the next 1000x Memecoin?

After delivering millions to early investors during its peak in December last year, PEPE has been tumbling, with recent PEPE price predictions spelling doom for the meme coin.

As investors lose their appetite for hype-driven crypto memes like PEPE, the smart money is now being poured into the Layer Brett (LBRETT) presale, a new meme-fueled Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution.

Let's discover why top market pundits extol LBRETT as the next 100x meme coin likely to replicate PEPE's early price action.

Why the crypto community is going bananas for LBRETT

When the Brett meme coin launched on Base, it was just like PEPE—a meme coin without utility. That's bound to change with Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that merges the meme culture with real blockchain utility.

This Ethereum-based Layer 2 meme coin features a high-speed, low-cost, and scalable blockchain ecosystem, enabling everyday users to move assets and data on-chain faster and cost-effectively while enjoying the community culture of crypto memes.

From the ground up, Layer Brett is built to slash Ethereum fees to pennies and eliminate the slow transaction speeds that bedevil the Ethereum network. What's more, LBRETT holders will enjoy governance rights, massive token rewards, and incredible staking yields to the tune of 20,000% APY, making LBRETT a passive income-bearing asset.

That's without mentioning LBRETT's market potential. Ethereum Layer 2s are predicted to process over $10 trillion annually in the next two years. Layer Brett's community-powered culture, coupled with revolutionary Layer 2 capabilities, positions it to dominate this market and cut a hefty share for itself.

That would roll the asset’s market cap into the billions, triggering a moonshot for the token price. It's not difficult to see why crypto analysts are praising LBRETT as the next big crypto to invest in for astronomical returns in 2025.

PEPE tumbles over 50% from ATH

Per CoinMarketCap data, PEPE sits on over 960,000.00% all-time return. That means if you had a crystal ball and timed your investment well during PEPE's early days, you would have successfully turned a mere $27 investment into more than $25M!

Now the million-dollar question is: Is PEPE still a millionaire maker? Well, after reaching an ATH of $0.000028 in December last year, the PEPE price has been crumbling and has been unable to surpass the $0.000015 resistance zone since.

Despite a more than 30% jump in the past year, PEPE is still down over 50% from its peak, and crypto analysts fear that the meme coin price may enter a struggling phase as more crypto whales lock in profits to pile into new crypto coins.

PEPE price prediction: Why history may not repeat for PEPE

Data-driven PEPE price predictions from CoinCodex reveal that PEPE bulls may have a hard time pushing above the $0.00001 zone, and it may take a long time before the meme coin revisits its recent highs.

PEPE’s lack of real-world value, its large supply of 420T tokens, and increasing competition from new value-driven meme coins like LBRETT are the top reasons why PEPE may crumble into dejection.

PEPE investors are flocking to LBRETT

Unlike PEPE, LBRETT is a value-driven meme coin, and investors are beginning to take notice of its solid layer 2 fundamentals.

This low-cap crypto gem is selling out quickly at $0.004, and tokens are directly accessible through the Layer Brett website. Investors are advised to visit the LBRETT presale and load up before this next 100x altcoin skyrockets beyond reach!

News.Az