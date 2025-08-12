Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight despite bright moonlight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will have their best chance tonight to witness the Perseids, one of the year’s most spectacular meteor showers. The annual event, active since mid-July, peaks overnight on August 12, though meteors will remain visible for another two weeks.

The shower occurs as Earth passes through debris from Comet 109P/Swift–Tuttle, a massive, ancient object that visits the inner solar system every 133 years and will next approach in 2126, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Astronomers recommend looking toward the east-southeast or north, away from the radiant point in Perseus, to catch meteors in peripheral vision. However, this year’s peak comes just days after a full moon, making fainter streaks harder to see.

For best viewing, experts advise finding a dark, open location late at night, allowing 30 minutes for eyes to adjust — and being ready for the fleeting, solitary nature of each meteor’s appearance.

News.Az