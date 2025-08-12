Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight despite bright moonlight
Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will have their best chance tonight to witness the Perseids, one of the year’s most spectacular meteor showers. The annual event, active since mid-July, peaks overnight on August 12, though meteors will remain visible for another two weeks.
The shower occurs as Earth passes through debris from Comet 109P/Swift–Tuttle, a massive, ancient object that visits the inner solar system every 133 years and will next approach in 2126, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Astronomers recommend looking toward the east-southeast or north, away from the radiant point in Perseus, to catch meteors in peripheral vision. However, this year’s peak comes just days after a full moon, making fainter streaks harder to see.
For best viewing, experts advise finding a dark, open location late at night, allowing 30 minutes for eyes to adjust — and being ready for the fleeting, solitary nature of each meteor’s appearance.