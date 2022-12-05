Persians see Turks as enemies, says national activist

Persians see Turks as their enemies, Ahmad Obali, a national activist from South Azerbaijan and head of Gunaz TV channel, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting hosted at the Press Council of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“We thought that Iran was a Muslim state but their religion turned out to be false. After the establishment of the Islamic Republic, oppression against us increased even more,” the national activist said.

Obali noted that Persians see Turks as their enemies.

“Their policy continues in this direction. Iranians are also hostile towards Arabs,” he added.

