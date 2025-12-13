Peter Greene, 'Pulp Fiction,' 'The Mask' actor, dies aged 60

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peter Greene, the actor known for playing villains and criminals, including in his role as Zed in "Pulp Fiction," died at his New York City home Friday, his manager confirmed. He was 60.

Greene was found dead inside his Lower East Side apartment, manager Gregg Edwards confirmed, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

He did not disclose a cause of death.

He played the character Zed, a sadistic rapist security guard in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film “Pulp Fiction,” and he also was known for the role of villain Dorian in the Jim Carrey movie “The Mask,” also in 1994.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Edwards said in a phone interview. “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

Edwards said he was told that there had been music playing in the apartment for over 24 hours, and that prompted a wellness check. Edwards said he spoke with Greene earlier this week.

In addition to his supporting roles, Greene starred in the 1993 film "Clean, Shaven" in which he played a man with schizophrenia who is suspected in a murder and who at times self-mutilates.

As a character actor, Greene also had roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “Training Day,” among others. Greene played the memorable role as the fence Redfoot in “The Usual Suspects,” who informs the crime crew of an opportunity to rob a jeweler who ends up killed during the subsequent heist. In “Training Day,” Greene played Jeff, a detective who is shot by Alonzo Harris — famously portrayed by Denzel Washington — as the corrupt group tries to concoct a story to cover up a cold-blooded murder of a former narcotics officer. After Harris kills the former narcotics officer in his home, Greene as the detective agrees to be shot in his bullet-resistant vest to make it appear as though the police were fired upon first. "Kiss me, baby," Greene says in a memorable line before Washington's Harris shoots him twice. Greene was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on Oct. 8, 1965. He began acting in his 20s while living in New York City,according to his biography on the website IMDB. Edwards said that Greene is survived by a sister and a brother.

