Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange Bullish upsizes IPO, targets $4.82 billion valuation

Bullish, the crypto exchange backed by investor Peter Thiel, has increased the size of its initial public offering (IPO) as it seeks to raise up to $990 million. The company is now targeting a valuation of as much as $4.82 billion in its U.S. stock market debut.

Bullish plans to sell 30 million shares priced between $32 and $33 each, up from its earlier proposal of 20.3 million shares priced at $28 to $31 per share, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The exchange intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BLSH." J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Citigroup are serving as the lead underwriters for the offering.

The upsized IPO highlights continued investor enthusiasm for digital asset platforms despite broader market volatility.

