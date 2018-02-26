Pets in Turkey to have microchipped IDs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has obliged the pet owners in the country to register their cats, dogs and weasels, and acquire identity microchips for them.

According to the statement published in Monday’s official gazette, the Turkey’s Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ministry said the owners will be required to report the status of their pets such as birth, death and owner change at the ministry's offices.

As per the regulation, all the dog owners are required to file declaration within one year beginning from Jan. 1, 2021, while the registrations of cats and weasels would begin from Jan. 1, 2022.

The registrations will be made in the ministry's provincial and district directorate offices, Anadolu reports.

In addition, microchips will be placed on the skin of the cats, dogs and weasels. The microchip will be put on animals by vet or technicians under supervision of vets.

Meanwhile, the passports of the pets will have the details about their medical treatment and record of their vaccinations.

If a passport of a pet is lost, stolen or destroyed, owner has to report it within 60 days. A new passport will be prepared in 15 days.

In case of owning the stray dogs or cats, the owners would be required to obtain identity document for them as well.

Under the regulation, sanctions will be imposed on the pet owners, who will not register their pets, notify change of their status or abandon their pets.

This regulation doesn't cover dogs of Turkish police and Turkish Armed Forces. Police and army will be keeping their animals' information on their databases.

In April 2016, the U.K. obliged the dog owners in the country to ensure that their pets are microchipped, the government said on its website.

British media reported in April 2016 that dog owners, who have not had their pets microchipped, could be fined up to £500.

News.Az

