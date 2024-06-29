Pezeshkian vs. Jalili: Confrontation between reformer and conservative

+ ↺ − 16 px

These snap elections were organized following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May. Four candidates participated in the first round, but none secured an absolute majority. According to Iranian law, a candidate must receive more votes than the combined total of all other candidates to win.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili became the main contenders, garnering 10,415,901 and 9,473,298 votes, respectively, out of a total of 24,535,185 ballots cast. The other candidates, Mohammad Baqir Qalibaf and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, received 3,383,340 and 206,397 votes, respectively. Voter turnout was only 40%, which, according to Mehr News Agency, is the lowest in the history of the Islamic Republic, breaking the record set in the 2021 presidential elections.The low voter turnout is attributed to the public's disillusionment with the political system and skepticism about the possibility of change. Many Iranians do not believe that the election results will lead to significant improvements in their daily lives, given the economic difficulties and international sanctions. Nevertheless, the election outcome will be a decisive factor for Iran's future, especially in terms of foreign policy and international relations.In the runoff, Pezeshkian and Jalili represent starkly different political camps. Saeed Jalili, an ultraconservative, is known for his anti-Western views and previous opposition to international standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing (FATF). He has been a staunch critic of international agreements that could potentially reduce Iran's isolation. In contrast, Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist, advocates for dialogue with the United States to lift sanctions and complete the adoption of bills to remove Iran from the FATF blacklist, which could normalize international trade.The upcoming campaign before the runoff is expected to be intense as both candidates seek to attract undecided voters. Political analysts predict that voter turnout in the second round might increase slightly, as some voters who boycotted the first round may come out to vote to prevent Jalili's victory. His win could mean the strengthening of conservative trends and further isolation of Iran on the international stage.Regardless of the election outcome, significant changes in Iran's main political courses are unlikely. All candidates have expressed their loyalty to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who recently warned against voting for candidates with "sympathies" towards the United States. This statement was interpreted as an aversion to any compromises with Washington on the renewal of the 2015 nuclear agreement.The historic nuclear agreement, which lifted international sanctions on Iran, has been in limbo since the US withdrew from it in 2018. Despite more than two years of negotiations, significant progress has not been achieved. Khamenei's statements have diminished hopes for lifting sanctions, which was a central promise of Pezeshkian's campaign and an important motivator for many voters.The international community is closely watching the second round of elections in Iran, understanding that the result could significantly impact the country's domestic and foreign policies in the coming years. Jalili's victory could lead to heightened tensions on the international stage, especially in relations with Western countries. At the same time, Pezeshkian's victory could open up opportunities for easing sanctions and improving the economic situation in the country, although it is unlikely to lead to radical changes in Iranian politics.As the second round of elections approaches, Iranian media are actively discussing the candidates' programs, their political views, and the potential consequences of their victory. The Iranian population is in anticipation, and although many do not believe in significant changes, the election outcome could have a substantial impact on the country's future.

