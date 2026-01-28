Philippine army recovers 23 unexploded World War II bombs

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Army team has recovered 23 unexploded explosive ordnance in Davao City, in the southern Philippines, the military said.

A technical inspection team from the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Battalion Support Command identified the recovered items as 32-kilogram Type 99, No. 3, Mark 3 bombs, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The team said the explosives, recovered on January 24, were among those used by the Japan military during World War II.

Despite their age and visible corrosion, the bombs were assessed as still posing a serious danger to nearby residents and the surrounding community.

Following the discovery, EOD personnel immediately secured the area and enforced strict safety measures to prevent accidental detonation during the recovery operation.

The explosives were later transported to a secure facility, where they will undergo proper disposal and eventual destruction in line with established military procedures.

Japan occupied the Philippines from early 1942 until 1945 during World War II. In recent years, vintage bombs from the period have continued to be discovered in various parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

