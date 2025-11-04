Typhoon Kalmaegi batters central Philippines, leaving one dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person has been killed as Typhoon Kalmaegi struck the central Philippines on Tuesday, unleashing torrential rains, fierce winds, and storm surges that forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes, the national disaster agency reported.

Packing sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching 205 kph at landfall, Kalmaegi—locally known as Tino—is expected to sweep across the Visayas region before exiting into the South China Sea by Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities said mass evacuations took place across the Visayas, as well as parts of southern Luzon and northern Mindanao. The disaster agency confirmed one fatality linked to the storm.

Footage shared by DZRH radio showed houses in Talisay City almost entirely submerged, while videos from Cebu City revealed flooded streets and vehicles under water.

According to the state weather bureau PAGASA, the combined effects of Kalmaegi and a shear line triggered widespread heavy rains and strong winds across the central Philippines. “Due to interaction with the terrain, Tino may slightly weaken while crossing Visayas. However, it is expected to remain at typhoon intensity throughout its passage,” PAGASA said in a bulletin.

More than 160 flights have been cancelled, and maritime authorities advised vessels to seek shelter and suspend voyages. PAGASA also warned of “life-threatening and damaging storm surges” exceeding three meters in coastal and low-lying communities in the Visayas and parts of Mindanao.

The storm comes as the Philippines—one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations, hit by around 20 tropical cyclones each year—continues to recover from recent calamities, including earthquakes and severe weather. In September, Super Typhoon Ragasa ravaged northern Luzon, halting work and classes amid destructive winds and relentless rainfall.

