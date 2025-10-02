Philippine quake death toll reaches 72, with 2,652 aftershocks expected

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 72 fatalities have been recorded so far after search and rescue operations concluded following the magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck central Philippines.

The powerful earthquake that struck Bogo City in Cebu province has injured more than 300 people, affected 47,221 families, and displaced 20,000 persons, according to the figures from Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) released today, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

NDRRMC said all casualties are still for validation.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) announced that the aftershocks from the devastating earthquake have reached 2,652. The agency said the aftershocks ranged from magnitude 1.0 to 5.0, and are expected to continue in the coming days, even several weeks.

So far, dozens of buildings and infrastructures, such as roads, bridges and seaports, were damaged or collapsed in Bogo City and neighbouring towns. PHIVOLCS told Philippine media that the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City is the strongest earthquake ever recorded in northern Cebu. The Philippines sits on the Pacific’s so-called 'Ring of Fire' and is highly prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and typhoons. Several countries have already pledged assistance and support to the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

News.Az