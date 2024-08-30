Philippines aims to buy mid-range missiles, 40 advanced fighter jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines is planning a $33 billion military modernization program, focusing on acquiring mid-range missiles and advanced fighter jets, according to senior security officials.

The move aims to enhance the country’s defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions, News.Az reports citing Reuters.The military wants to acquire more cutting-edge weaponry, armed forces chief Romeo Brawner told reporters, hours after Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro announced the Philippines was reviewing offers to buy more weapons."We are wanting to get more of the latest weapons systems. That includes the mid-range capability," Brawner told a joint media conference with U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Samuel Paparo in the northern city of Baguio.Both the Philippines and ally the United States are preparing for what could be the largest joint military exercises next year, Paparo said, as security engagements between the two nations have increased to counter what they perceive as China's growing assertiveness.In April, the United States deployed its intermediate range missile system in the northern Philippines during military drills, angering China which said its presence "brought huge risks of war into the region".The missile, which remains in the Philippines, was not fired during the exercises, but was shipped to test the feasibility of transporting the 40-ton weapon system by air.The Philippines has been embroiled in frequent run-ins at sea and on air with China in the South China Sea.It plans to spend at least 1.894 trillion pesos ($33.74 billion) to modernise and boost its military's external defence capabilities, which could include buying the 40 jets, Teodoro earlier said during a congressional hearing on his department's budget.

News.Az