Philippines floods affect 1.7 mln people, with 33 dead, 8 missing

At least 33 people died and 8 went missing because of the floods in the Philippines. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council report published Saturday, the bad weather has affected 1.77 million people in 14 regions of the republic, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the agency, a total of 261,700 internally displaced people are in 465 evacuation centers. At least 14,300 people left their houses in advamce; 12 people sustained various injuries. Over 1,300 incidents connected to the weather have been registered in 14 regions, including landslides and floods.

The weather caused total damage of $68,400 to 1,660 houses. The damage to 202 infrastructure objects is estimated at about $5.07 million, the damage to agriculture is estimated at $10.2 million. The flood damaged 293 roads and 63 bridges and affected ovation of 26 sea ports. A total of 68 cities experienced power shortage, but it has already been restored in 61; 8 municipalities still experience water shortage, while 3 suffer from communication disruptions.

Classes and labor suspended in 611 cities and 151 municipalities. A state of emergency has been declared in 60 settlements. The government has already allocated about $1.73 million to provide aid.

