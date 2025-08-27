Philippines greenlights commercial use of first bird flu vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for the country’s first commercial vaccine against avian influenza, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced Wednesday.

In a press release, the FDA hailed the approval, saying it will boost the poultry sector and the government's food security goal, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a disease that has significantly harmed the poultry industry and poses risks to public health, said the DA.

"With the FDA's approval of Volvac B.E.S.T. AI plus ND, the poultry sector now has a strong line of defense against a virus that threatens both food security and human health," Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said at a news conference on Tuesday.

