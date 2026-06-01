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Watch Live: Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again

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Watch Live: Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again
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Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano has erupted again, according to observations from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which is forecasting lava fountains around June 1, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A live view of the volcano shows ongoing volcanic activity as the eruption continues to develop.

The USGS is also providing a live broadcast of the eruption, capturing real-time footage of lava fountains and volcanic activity at the site.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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