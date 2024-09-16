Philippines withdraws coast guard vessel from South China Sea shoal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines has withdrawn its Coast Guard vessel from Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea, a site of recent tensions with China.

BRP Teresa Magbanua “was compelled to return to port” from Sabina Shoal due to bad weather, depleted supplies and the need to evacuate personnel requiring medical care, Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Philippine vessel “will be in tiptop shape to resume her mission” after it has been resupplied and repaired, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who heads the nation’s maritime council, said in a statement earlier Sunday.China has repeatedly called for the immediate withdrawal of Philippines vessels from the disputed shoal, including during a diplomatic meeting last week. China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a key trade route with huge energy potential.Why China Keeps Ramming Philippine Ships and Where That’s HeadedSabina Shoal has recently emerged as a hot spot in the maritime dispute between China and the Philippines, a key US ally. Beijing and Manila have traded accusations of intent to establish a permanent presence at the coral atoll.Chinese Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said in a statement on the organization’s official Weibo account on Sunday that the maritime police will continue to carry out law-enforcement activities in the waters under China’s jurisdiction, in accordance with the law, and will resolutely safeguard the nation’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.Local media in the Philippines shared photos on social media showing Coast Guard personnel leaving the ship on stretchers, reportedly due to dehydration after five months at sea.In 2012, Philippine vessels pulled out from Scarborough Shoal, another South China Sea flashpoint, after a standoff with China. Beijing has since exercised effective control of the chain of reefs and rocks, with its ships guarding the area.

News.Az