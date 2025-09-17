Pi Network news; Cardano price eyes $1.05 as Bulls return; will they stay though as this viral altcoin eyes 150x gains?

Cardano price predictions have turned cautious lately, even as its ecosystem shows signs of renewed strength. Meanwhile, Pi Network news reveals that PI has slipped into a slump amid falling liquidity, unlocked tokens, and weak momentum.

With ADA stuck under resistance and PI fading fast, many traders are looking for a breakout play. That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) is coming in strong—a viral altcoin presale many believe could deliver up to 150x gains in 2025.

The problem with Cardano price predictions

Cardano’s fundamentals remain impressive. Updates like the rollout of Hydra layer-2 scaling, modular upgrades, and growing DeFi and NFT activity underline that this network continues to build.

Yet, the price isn’t keeping up. ADA has struggled to break out for the better part of this year, still trading over 70% below its all-time high near $3.10, and Cardano price predictions remain cautious.

Cardano bulls are expected to push toward the $1.05 to $1.20 zone in Q4 if recent whale accumulation continues and network upgrades fully land. However, resistance in that region has blocked previous rallies, and ADA is predicted to have a hard time breaking past the $1.3 hurdle.

Recent Pi Network news paint a gloomy picture

The Pi network captured the market imagination with its promise of broad access, mobile mining, and huge user numbers. But current reports show cracks. Over the past year, PI has declined over 79%.

Recent token unlocks added more supply pressure, and liquidity has dropped sharply. To add insult to injury, many PI users have not completed mainnet migration or KYC, slowing utility and adoption.

Currently, Pi hovers in the $0.35 zone, a significant drop from its post-launch highs of near $3.0. With volume shrinking, PI may struggle unless a major catalyst emerges, making it a risky bet as fresher options enter the market.

Why Layer Brett is emerging as the 150x altcoin to watch

Enter Layer Brett (LBRETT), which many think could be the breakout presale of 2025. Designed as a Layer-2 solution, LBRETT solves Ethereum’s congestion and gas fees while bringing meme-coin-style excitement—a combo that’s rare.

Investors are already voting with capital: LBRETT’s presale has raised over $3.5 million, showing early trust. From the ground up, its ecosystem is built for massive growth: staking yields of up to 750% APY, a scarce supply of just 10 billion tokens, and a massive $1 million community giveaway to engage early adopters. These features aren’t just flash—they drive loyalty, reduce sell pressure, and reward early believers.

What does this mean in practice? With ADA trapped under resistance, PI losing momentum, and many large caps offering steady but modest returns, LBRETT offers a chance at asymmetric growth

If momentum continues, it has the structural ingredients for 50x, 100x, or even 150x returns. For growth-hungry investors who missed early runs elsewhere, LBRETT looks like the kind of pick that could outperform in a crowded, volatile market.

Will ADA and PI be left behind?

Cardano is stable, and many hope ADA will push past $1.05, but the path looks hard and resistance formidable. PI Network, on the other hand, has left investors coping with losses and bears all signs of a fatigued network—weak liquidity, price drops, and lack of clear catalysts.

Layer Brett, by contrast, offers a fresher risk-reward balance: real presale traction, strong utility, scarcity, and community incentives. For those chasing outsized returns, LBRETT is shaping up as a leading contender—and possibly the best viral altcoin likely to deliver 150x gains in 2025.

