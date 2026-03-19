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Footage released of Israeli strike on Iranian missile ships in Caspian Sea - VIDEO

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Footage released of Israeli strike on Iranian missile ships in Caspian Sea - VIDEO
Photo: AP Photo

Israel has carried out strikes against Iranian navy missile boats in the Caspian Sea.

More than five vessels were targeted in the attack, marking a further escalation in regional tensions, News.Az reports.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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