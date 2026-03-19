Footage released of Israeli strike on Iranian missile ships in Caspian Sea - VIDEO
- 19 Mar 2026 09:35
- 19 Mar 2026 09:36
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Photo: AP Photo
Israel has carried out strikes against Iranian navy missile boats in the Caspian Sea.
More than five vessels were targeted in the attack, marking a further escalation in regional tensions, News.Az reports.
By Aysel Mammadzada