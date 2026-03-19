Qatar assesses extent of damage at Ras Laffan

The company stated that emergency teams were deployed immediately after the incident and confirmed that all personnel are safe and accounted for, with no injuries, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

However, the attack marks a major escalation by Iran.

Ras Laffan is the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility. Qatar supplies around 20 percent of global LNG, with Europe heavily reliant on its exports.

The full scale of the damage is still being assessed, but its impact could be substantial, with potential consequences for global energy markets lasting months or even years. The effects are expected to extend beyond Qatar, influencing both the region and the wider world.