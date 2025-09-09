Pilot killed as An-2 plane crashes in Russia’s Rostov

+ ↺ − 16 px

An An-2 aircraft crashed in the Volgodonsk district of Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, killing the pilot, Russian media reported, citing the regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM).

The plane went down about four kilometers from the village of Morozov while carrying out agricultural work on the territory of Rodnik JSC, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“During agricultural operations, an An-2 aircraft crashed. According to preliminary information, the pilot was killed,” EMERCOM said in a statement.

News.Az