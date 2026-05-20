Gaza death toll rises to 72,773 since war began

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At least 72,773 people have been killed, and 172,723 others have been wounded during Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023, according to the enclave’s health ministry, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In the past 24 hours, one new casualty was brought to hospitals in Gaza, while 16 others were reported injured.

Since the so-called ceasefire began on October 11, near-daily Israeli attacks have killed 881 people and injured 2,621 others.

News.Az