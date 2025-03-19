Pixel 9a: Google’s latest budget-friendly smartphone with next-gen features

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has officially introduced the Pixel 9a, the latest addition to its A-series lineup, promising exceptional performance at an affordable price of $499.

Powered by the cutting-edge Google Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9a brings a sleek redesign, an upgraded 6.3-inch Actua display, and enhanced AI capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Google Blog.

A brand new look

Pixel 9a has a fresh look, featuring a sleek, flat profile, rounded edges and an upgraded 6.3-inch Actua display.

That’s the brightest display on an A-series ever — 35% brighter than Pixel 8a at 2700 nits — and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for a smoother, more vibrant experience.

It comes in two fun colorways: Peony and brand new Iris. It’s also available in Porcelain and Obsidian.

Photo: Google Blog

A best-in-class camera

Pixel 9a has the best camera under $5002 so you can shoot stunning photos and videos. Its upgraded dual rear camera system has both a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP main camera. And with Macro Focus on an

A-series for the first time, you can capture all the details. Pixel 9a is also equipped with AI-powered photography features, like:

Add Me, launched with our Pixel 9 series, is also on A-series for the first time. This feature combines two group photos into one, so everyone makes it into the photo — even the photographer.

Bes Take lets you create the perfect group photo by seamlessly blending facial expressions from a series of photos into one.

lets you create the perfect group photo by seamlessly blending facial expressions from a series of photos into one. Magic Editor with Auto Frame can automatically reframe your photo, new or old. It suggests the best crop and even expands your image to get more of the scene. You can also Reimagine photos in Magic Editor, like adding fall leaves or green grass. Tap what you want to change in the photo and type what you want to see.

Pixel 9a also has Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Astrophotography and the new Panorama with Night Sight.

Built to last

With over 30 hours of battery life and over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver, Pixel 9a has the best battery life of any Pixel available today. It also comes with seven years of OS updates, security updates and Pixel Drops, and its upgraded IP68 water and dust resistance means it can withstand spills, drops and dings. It’s our most durable A-series phone yet.

Help from Gemini at your fingertips

The Pixel A-series is the only smartphone line featuring Gemini Nano at its price point of under $500. And with Gemini built in, Pixel 9a’s personal AI assistant can help you with just about anything. Gemini on Pixel 9a works with Google apps like Maps, Calendar and YouTube so multitasking is made easy. You’ll also get access to Gemini Live, which lets you use your voice to interact with Gemini.7 This means you can have free-flowing conversations and chats — great for brainstorming new ideas or practicing something you want to say. And coming soon, Gemini Advanced subscribers will be able to use Gemini Live with video- and screen-sharing capabilities on Pixel 9a.

You'll be able to show Gemini Live your camera feed and talk to it about what you see around you. You can also share your screen with Gemini Live and have a conversation about what you’re looking at on your screen.

News.Az