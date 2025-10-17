Plane crash in Michigan kills at least three - VIDEO

Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in a tiny Michigan town Thursday, officials said.

The aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road and Peacock Road in Bath Township, town supervisors said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

🔴 #planecrash from the sky near Bath County, #Michigan near East Lansing at least three people were killed in the crash. The plane departed from Battle Creek, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/qGTg4tHBEc — News.Az (@news_az) October 17, 2025

All three unidentified passengers aboard the plane were located and pronounced dead, authorities added.

Photos obtained by local outlets show heavy smoke and flames emanating from the thickly wooded crash site.

It’s not yet clear what caused the plane to crash, town officials added.

Federal Aviation Administration crew members are on the scene and will assist in the investigation, authorities added. “PLEASE AVOID THE AREA of Peacock and Clark Rd. It will be shut down while emergency responders are working an active situation,” Lansing Area Emergency Notifications posted on Facebook. The tiny town had a population of just 2,841 people, according to 2020 Census figures.

News.Az