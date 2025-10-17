Plane crash in Michigan kills at least three - VIDEO

Yandex metrika counter

Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in a tiny Michigan town Thursday, officials said.

The aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road and Peacock Road in Bath Township, town supervisors said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

All three unidentified passengers aboard the plane were located and pronounced dead, authorities added.

Photos obtained by local outlets show heavy smoke and flames emanating from the thickly wooded crash site.

It’s not yet clear what caused the plane to crash, town officials added.


