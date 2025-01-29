Plane crash in South Sudan kills 18
Photo: Nyamilepedia
A plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport in South Sudan, the South Sudanese Ministry of Information has released information, News.az reports citing Reuters.Reported that the plane, which had 21 passengers and crew members on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport, killing 18 people and injuring 3 others.
The pilot and co-pilot are among the dead