Plane crash near Moscow kills one

Photo: TASS

Four people were killed in a light plane crash in a field near Moscow, the Moscow regional branch of Russia's emergency ministry reported on Saturday, News.az reports citing TASS.

A fire broke out at the crash site, and preliminary investigation pointed to an engine failure as the likely cause.

"The aircraft went down due to a technical malfunction, specifically an engine failure," an official was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

