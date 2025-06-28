Plane crash near Moscow kills one
Photo: TASS
Four people were killed in a light plane crash in a field near Moscow, the Moscow regional branch of Russia's emergency ministry reported on Saturday, News.az reports citing TASS.
A fire broke out at the crash site, and preliminary investigation pointed to an engine failure as the likely cause.
"The aircraft went down due to a technical malfunction, specifically an engine failure," an official was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.