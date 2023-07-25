PM Sunak: UK 'working closely' with Türkiye to restore Black Sea grain deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK is working closely with Türkiye on restoring the grain deal, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, News.Az reports citing Sky News.

Apart from issues of mutual interest between the two states, the prime minister also spoke to Zelenskyy about efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal, and said the UK is "working closely" with Türkiye, who helped broker the initial agreement, to get it restored.

