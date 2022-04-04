Poland calls Germany’s position ‘major obstacle’ to tightening sanctions against Russia

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Germany’s position remains a major obstacle to tightening sanctions against Moscow due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Speaking at a press conference, Morawiecki noted that Germany creates the main difficulties for stiffening sanctions against Russia.

The Poland PM stressed that Hungary does not block the possibility of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

News.Az