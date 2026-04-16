Credit Agricole Naples: Criminals barricaded in with thirty hostages - VIDEO

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A bank robbery in southern Italy escalated into a hostage crisis on Tuesday after armed suspects barricaded themselves inside a Credit Agricole branch with around 30 people trapped inside, including employees and customers.

The incident occurred at a branch in the Arenella district of Naples, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and emergency services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspects reportedly refused to surrender and held the hostages inside the building. Firefighters later assisted Carabinieri officers in gaining entry by forcing open a door during a tense rescue operation.

Authorities confirmed that all hostages were eventually released after the coordinated intervention. However, six individuals required medical attention after reportedly feeling unwell during the ordeal. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and officials said none of the victims are in serious condition.

Bank robbery: Criminals barricaded themselves in with about thirty hostages; Carabinieri raid to free them.



A hostage-taking robbery took place at a Credit Agricole bank branch in Naples, located in Piazzale Medaglie D'oro, in the Arenella district.



When law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/MyBs1sKx8j — News.Az (@news_az) April 16, 2026

The situation caused a large security operation, with the building cordoned off while officers secured the area.

According to early reports, between four and five suspects may have been involved in the robbery attempt. Witnesses said at least one of the individuals entered the bank armed and wearing a full-face helmet.

As of the latest updates, the suspects remain at large, and a manhunt is ongoing.

Naples Public Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri also arrived at the scene shortly after the incident began, as investigators launched a formal inquiry into the robbery and hostage-taking.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of those involved or the motive behind the attack.

The investigation continues as police maintain a heavy presence in the area to prevent any further escalation.

News.Az