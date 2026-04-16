Covid vaccine 'an extraordinary feat' but trust must be rebuilt, inquiry finds

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The development and rollout of the Covid vaccine was an extraordinary feat that saved an estimated 450,000 lives in England alone, but significant work remains to rebuild public trust.

According to the Uk Covid-19 Inquiry, specifically the findings from module 4, the vaccine and therapeutic programmes were two of the success stories of the pandemic, News.Az reports, citing Healthcare-Management.

However, the report highlights a notably low take-up among deprived communities and certain ethnic minority groups.

Baroness Hallett, chair of the inquiry, stated that while effective vaccines were produced and delivered in record time, governments and health services must now work closely with communities to promote better understanding and confidence. In 2021, the UK administered approximately 132 million vaccinations, marking the largest programme in the nation's history. By June 2022, about 87% of the population over the age of 12 had received two doses.

The inquiry also found that the current Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme is not sufficiently supportive of those who suffered serious harm. The report calls for urgent reform of the scheme to better assist those affected. This publication is the fourth of ten planned investigations, with further reports on procurement, the care sector, and testing systems expected to follow through 2026 and 2027.

News.Az