Amazon unveils slimmer Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa integration

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Amazon has launched a new Fire TV Stick HD that is significantly more compact, measuring around 30% slimmer than previous HD models.

Designed with portability in mind, the device can be powered directly via a television's Usb port, which removes the need for a separate wall adapter, News.Az reports, citing Broad Band Tv News.

It is priced at $34.99 and is scheduled to begin shipping on April 29 across major markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new streaming device features a 30% speed improvement over the last-generation HD stick, allowing apps to open more quickly. It includes support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for enhanced connectivity. Additionally, the stick runs on a revamped Fire TV user interface that organizes content into specific categories like movies, sports, and news to streamline the discovery process.

Integrated with Alexa Plus, the device allows users to control smart home features and receive voice-based content recommendations.

A new Adaptive Display accessibility feature is also included, which scales text and menus proportionally to make the interface easier to navigate. While the device is optimized for direct Usb power, it can still be connected via a Usb-C cable and a wall adapter if a television lacks a compatible port.

News.Az