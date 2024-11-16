Poland condemns vandalism of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial after red paint attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Polish foreign ministry condemned "an act of vandalism" on Friday after a Warsaw Ghetto Uprising monument was sprayed with paint, sparking protest from the Israeli ambassador, News.az reports citing foreign media .

“Such acts are an attack on history and the values that unite us as a society,” the foreign ministry said on social media platform X.Israel’s ambassador to Warsaw, Yacov Livne, posted a picture on social media showing a patch of red paint on the memorial, which was erected to commemorate the Jewish fighters who revolted against Nazi Germany in 1943.The 11-meter (36-foot) memorial is located at the site of several of the uprising’s armed clashes and is outside the popular Polin Museum established to commemorate the history of Polish Jews.Adriana Hochmańska/IG

News.Az