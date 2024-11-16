Poland condemns vandalism of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial after red paint attack
Photo: Sergei GAPON / AFP
The Polish foreign ministry condemned "an act of vandalism" on Friday after a Warsaw Ghetto Uprising monument was sprayed with paint, sparking protest from the Israeli ambassador, News.az reports citing foreign media.“Such acts are an attack on history and the values that unite us as a society,” the foreign ministry said on social media platform X.
Israel’s ambassador to Warsaw, Yacov Livne, posted a picture on social media showing a patch of red paint on the memorial, which was erected to commemorate the Jewish fighters who revolted against Nazi Germany in 1943.
The 11-meter (36-foot) memorial is located at the site of several of the uprising’s armed clashes and is outside the popular Polin Museum established to commemorate the history of Polish Jews.
Adriana Hochmańska/IG