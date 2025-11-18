U.S. approves $105M to sustain Ukraine's Patriot systems

The United States has approved a substantial military assistance package worth up to $105 million to sustain Ukraine's Patriot air defense capabilities amid continued Russian aerial assaults. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced the State Department's authorization for the sustainment package, which focuses on maintaining Ukraine's critical air defense infrastructure against daily missile and drone threats.

According to the official statement, the assistance includes technical upgrades to Ukraine's existing M901 launchers, converting them to the more advanced M903 configuration. The comprehensive package also encompasses prescribed load lists for ground support equipment, essential spare parts, specialized training programs, and extensive logistical and program support. The agency stated the arrangement advances US foreign policy by reinforcing "a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

Ukrainian forces have increasingly depended on American-made Patriot systems to intercept Russia's persistent missile barrages and drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and military positions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently confirmed that additional Patriot systems have reached Ukraine and are becoming operational, though Kyiv continues seeking more comprehensive air defense coverage as the conflict extends into its third year.

While approving the Patriot sustainment, the US administration has demonstrated restraint regarding other Ukrainian requests. President Donald Trump acknowledged Kyiv's interest in acquiring 2,500-kilometer-range Tomahawk cruise missiles but indicated he is "not really" considering authorizing their transfer, maintaining previous limitations on certain long-range strike capabilities despite Ukraine's persistent appeals for enhanced offensive weapons.