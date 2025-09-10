Yandex metrika counter

Poland deploys military equipment to Belarus border - VIDEO

Poland has begun moving military equipment toward its border with Belarus.

Morning footage shows columns of Polish troops and vehicles actively heading to the frontier, News.Az reports, citing a Polish TV channel.

"A column of Polish military equipment is heading to the Belarusian border. Morning footage shows the active movement of Polish troops, including columns moving towards the border with Belarus," the TV channel informs. 

Poland is bolstering border security ahead of the planned joint military drills "West 2025" between Russia and Belarus.


