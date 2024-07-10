Poland nears to launch production of Korean K2 tanks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Polish Armaments Group and South Korean K2 tank manufacturer Hyundai Rotem have signed a new consortium agreement, marking another step towards Poland’s capacity to locally produce the armored vehicles.

Poland’s previous government signed a framework agreement for the purchase of 1,000 K2 tanks, however, according to Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Bejda, the deal was signed without being backed by necessary funding.Bejda told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that the new deal now opens the door for talks with the finance ministry and Poland’s National Development Bank (BGK), to secure financing for the purchase of another 180 K2 tanks.Bejda said that apart from the additional 180 K2 tanks, the agreement would open up space to “transfer technology for the production of this tank in our country,” and adapt the vehicle for Polish needs.He also mentioned that Poland could become a hub for producing the K2PL (Polish version of the tank) for both domestic use and export, and could serve as a major service center for these tanks.The deputy defense minister added that the conclusion of a new executive agreement - “conditional, of course” - could take place in September at an arms fair in Kielce.Bejda mentioned ongoing discussions with South Korea regarding K9 self-propelled howitzers. He noted that various proposals from the Korean side have not been positively received by Poland’s Ministry of Finance and BGK, but the minister remains optimistic.He anticipates that financial agreements will soon be finalized, leading to a definitive executive agreement in the near future.

News.Az