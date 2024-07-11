Poland officially joins pro-Ukrainian drone coalition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has officially joined a coalition focused on drone support for Ukraine during the ongoing NATO summit in Washington, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

The initiative’s primary goal is to provide various types of drones to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.“Together with 12 ministers, I signed a memorandum at the NATO summit in Washington, D.C…. We will focus on providing the Ukrainian army with drones of various types,” said Polish Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. “This is currently one of the key capabilities that Ukraine urgently needs.”In addition to supplying drones, the coalition aims to engage its member states' industries in manufacturing drones specifically for Ukraine. This effort will be facilitated through a dedicated fund established to finance the acquisition and delivery of the equipment.The coalition comprises Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, with Latvia and the United Kingdom taking leading roles.During the NATO summit, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine, noting it as a crucial agenda item.“I anticipate that Alliance members will make significant decisions to further enhance support for Ukraine, bolster NATO’s deterrence and defense, and strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said at a pre-summit press conference.

