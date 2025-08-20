Poland: Preliminary probe points to military drone in cornfield blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preliminary findings suggest that the object which exploded in a cornfield in eastern Poland overnight was a military drone, prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Osiny, Lublin province, around 100 km from the Ukrainian border. No casualties were reported, though windows in nearby homes were shattered and a section of the cornfield was scorched, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Regional prosecutor Grzegorz Trusiewicz said the object was “most likely a military drone” and appeared to have been damaged by explosives. State media later reported it contained no warhead and could have been a decoy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz suggested the incident resembled earlier cases of Russian drones straying into NATO countries and warned it might be linked to provocative actions by Moscow, particularly amid ongoing U.S.-led peace talks on Ukraine.

The blast coincided with air raid sirens in Ukraine’s Volyn and Lviv regions, though no attacks were reported there.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw has not yet commented.

