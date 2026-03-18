Poland to ban mobile phones for under-16s in schools

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Poland plans to prohibit mobile phone use in primary schools for children under 16 starting September 1, 2026, the country’s Barbara Nowacka announced.

The move aligns Poland with countries like the Netherlands, South Korea, and Italy, which have restricted smartphone use in schools due to concerns about concentration, behavior, and overexposure to social media, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Using phones in school cannot be the norm because we see how dependent children are on the internet,” Nowacka said. Children aged 7–15 in Poland attend primary school.

In addition to the phone ban, Nowacka has proposed restricting children under 15 from accessing social media, a plan that could create tensions with major U.S. tech companies.

The legislation is part of a broader effort to improve focus and mental well-being among students while regulating screen time in schools.

News.Az