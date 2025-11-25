Poland to bid for 2040 Summer Olympics with $24B sports plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has announced plans to bid for the 2040 Summer Olympics, unveiling its "Warsaw 2040 Sports Development Strategy," which aims to upgrade national sports infrastructure and enhance athletic performance, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The program, set to launch next year, includes PLN 100 billion ($24 billion) in investments, hiring 1,500 new coaches and introducing a four-year funding model for sports associations.



Prime Minister Donald Tusk called hosting the Games a “realistic goal,” citing Poland’s experience hosting Euro 2012.



The International Olympic Committee has not yet opened the formal bidding process, but Poland expects to submit its application by early 2026.

