Poland to close last Russian consulate following railway explosions

Poland will shut down the last remaining Russian consulate in the country within days, following recent explosions on key railway lines.

Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said Warsaw would deliver a full response to last weekend’s sabotage on railway tracks, beginning with the closure of Russia’s consulate in Gdańsk, located in northern Poland. He added that Poland’s reaction would go beyond diplomatic steps, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Between Nov. 15 and 17, infrastructure along railway line No. 7 — connecting Warszawa Wschodnia and Dorohusk — was damaged. The track, a vital route for aid deliveries to Ukraine, was found blown up near the PKP Mika station in Życzyn, in Garwolin County.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk later confirmed the damage was caused by an explosive device. Ukraine’s national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, said Polish authorities had verified that an explosion took place on the Warsaw–Lublin line.

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that the Polish military will inspect the remaining 120 kilometers of track leading to the Ukrainian border to prevent further sabotage.

Polish law enforcement has opened an investigation and believes foreign intelligence interests may be behind the attack. Authorities will ask Belarus to detain and extradite two suspects. One had previously been convicted in Lviv for sabotage in Ukraine, while the second is from the Donetsk region and formerly worked in a prosecutor’s office.

