Poland to purchase 180 more Korean K2 tanks

Poland has signed an executive contract to receive 180 additional South Korean K2 tanks, including 64 units of the K2PL version, tailored to meet the Polish army's specifications.

Most of the licensed-version tanks and supporting equipment will be produced at the Bumar-Łabędy plant. The support package includes 25 engineering vehicles, 25 armored bridgelayers and 31 armored recovery vehicles, all based on the K2 platform, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The total value of the deal is $6.7 billion.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said the signing of the agreement symbolically coincided with the 81st anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising.

“So that the sacrifice of the rebels was not in vain, we had to do our homework on the difficult lessons of history. As long as we invest in our security, their sacrifice will not be in vain,” he said.

The contract includes not only the delivery of tanks and support vehicles, but also a full package of training, maintenance and service support.

A key element of the agreement is the transfer of technology and the start of tank production in Poland.

The K2 Black Panther main battle tank weighs about 55 tons and has a crew of three. Its primary weapon is a 120 mm smoothbore gun with automatic loading, providing a high rate of fire and improved combat performance.

The tank is powered by a 1,500 hp diesel engine, allowing speeds of up to 70 km/h on roads and reliable movement over rough terrain. Its operational range is around 450 km.

Key features of the K2 include modern electronic systems such as automated fire control, active missile protection, and advanced communication and surveillance tools for threat detection and response.

The K2PL version will include additional armor and support systems tailored to Polish military specifications.

News.Az