Poland’s 2025 defence spending set to hit new record high
Poland’s defence spending for 2025 will soar to a new record high, 10 per cent up than last year, the country’s Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced.Speaking at a military ceremony on Thursday, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz dismissed rumours that Poland would cut defence spending, saying that instead the government had decided to increase it, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
He said: “The budget for defence, for our security next year will be even higher than the record budget of 2024. It will be a record of records.
“Against the rumours that wish otherwise, our government has decided to increase defence spending. The defence budget next year will be a record one.”
Adding that defence spending in 2024 was approximately 169 billion złoty ( €39 bln), he said: “Next year it will be even more, we estimate that it will be about 10% more.
“This is incomparable to what was in previous years.”
The defence minister went on to say that Europe needed to strengthen its defence industry in the face of Russian aggression.
He said: “Europe must rebuild its industrial capabilities. The arms industry for Europe, for the European Union, must be in first place.