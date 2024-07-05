Poland’s 2025 defence spending set to hit new record high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s defence spending for 2025 will soar to a new record high, 10 per cent up than last year, the country’s Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced.

Speaking at a military ceremony on Thursday, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz dismissed rumours that Poland would cut defence spending, saying that instead the government had decided to increase it, News.Az reports citing foreign media.He said: “The budget for defence, for our security next year will be even higher than the record budget of 2024. It will be a record of records.“Against the rumours that wish otherwise, our government has decided to increase defence spending. The defence budget next year will be a record one.”Adding that defence spending in 2024 was approximately 169 billion złoty ( €39 bln), he said: “Next year it will be even more, we estimate that it will be about 10% more.“This is incomparable to what was in previous years.”The defence minister went on to say that Europe needed to strengthen its defence industry in the face of Russian aggression.He said: “Europe must rebuild its industrial capabilities. The arms industry for Europe, for the European Union, must be in first place.

