Poland’s Tusk voices ‘fear and hope’ ahead of Trump–Putin talks on Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Monday he feels both apprehension and optimism ahead of this week’s planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine.

The Alaska summit, set for Aug. 15, has raised concerns in Kyiv that the two leaders could attempt to dictate terms for ending the 3½-year conflict without Ukraine’s full participation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tusk told reporters that Washington had promised to consult with European partners before the talks. “I have many fears and a lot of hope,” he said, noting that Trump’s recent remarks suggested he may be increasingly receptive to Ukrainian and European positions — though it remains unclear if that stance will last.

On Saturday, leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Britain, Finland and the European Commission welcomed Trump’s push to end the war but stressed that any peace process must include security guarantees for Kyiv and continued pressure on Moscow.

“For Poland and our partners, it is clear that state borders cannot be changed by force,” Tusk said. “Russia’s war with Ukraine must not bring benefits to the aggressor.”

