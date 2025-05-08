Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

New York police have arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters after they took over part of the main library at Columbia University on Wednesday.

Two university security officers were injured when protesters forced their way into Butler Library on Wednesday, according to a statement from University President Claire Shipman, who called their actions "outrageous", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Video posted on social media showed chanting protesters entering the library, many wearing keffiyeh headscarves and masks, defying a ban imposed by the Trump administration.

Mrs Shipman said she asked the NYPD for assistance, and added that many of the protesters were not students.

More than 70 protesters were arrested by the police, Columbia Spectator, a campus newspaper, reported.

"At the direct request of Columbia University, the NYPD is responding to an ongoing situation on campus where individuals have occupied a library and are trespassing," the NYPD posted on X.