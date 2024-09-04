Police detain activist Greta Thunberg at Gaza war protest in Copenhagen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Danish police on Wednesday detained activist Greta Thunberg at a protest in Copenhagen against the war in Gaza, according to a spokesperson for the student group organizing the demonstration.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

News.Az