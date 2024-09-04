Police detain activist Greta Thunberg at Gaza war protest in Copenhagen
Danish police on Wednesday detained activist Greta Thunberg at a protest in Copenhagen against the war in Gaza, according to a spokesperson for the student group organizing the demonstration.Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.
Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.
A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.